Mountain Dew Flamin’ Hot is Real and It’s Coming to Fire You Up Soon

I’m a fan of Mountain Dew and pretty much all things Flamin’ Hot, but I’m not feeling this one.

There are certain matches that are made in heaven. Things like peanut butter and chocolate, cherry and Coca-Cola and pizza and ranch dressing immediately come to mind.

And every now and then there will be some sort of pairing that comes along that doesn’t good to me, but I end up liking it. For instance, salt & vinegar potato chips sounded totally gross to me – until I tried them. Nowadays, that’s my go-to chip when I hit the sandwich shop.

With that being said, I just can’t see myself liking the new Mountain Dew Flamin’ Hot. It’s hard to imagine those two flavors going hand-in-hand, but there are people out there that are legitimately excited about this.

I’m trying to image who dreamed the flavor up and all I can think is that someone with the mad munchies was throwing down on a bag of Flamin’ Hot Cheetos and washing them down with Mountain Dew when it occurred to them to go ahead and marry the two up.

Don’t get me wrong – I would definitely give it a try, but my expectations would be low. And I’m definitely not going to go out of my way to have it shipped to me. But if someone throws one my way, I won’t turn it down.

If you’re curious, Mountain Dew Flamin’ Hot will be available exclusively through the Dew Store on August 31. And yes, according to the website they will ship it to Wichita Falls.

