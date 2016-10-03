Downtown Wichita Falls Building Going Pink For Breast Cancer Awareness

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month , and one of Downtown Wichita Falls ' buildings is going pink for the cause.

The First Texas Building, on the corner of 9th and Indiana, will be lit up with pink lights to celebrate the participants in the Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure . The actual race will take place on Saturday morning, but come out Friday night to get ready, celebrate survivors, and get your race sign up sheet if you haven't already registered. It begins at 6:30 that evening and will include food, music and fun for the whole family.

They encourage you to bring your own lawn chairs, but they will provide the fun. There will be hot dogs and ice cream served and there will also be live music provided by the First Texas Building.

It's all going down on Friday night beginning at 6:30 at 901 Indiana in downtown Wichita Falls. See the flyer below for more information.