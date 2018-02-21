Here’s what not to do while checking out buffalo at Wichita Mountains.

Look - as someone who spent many an hour watching Jackass , I get a kick out of watching people doing stupid stuff. On the flip side of that, I’m the son of a cattleman and was taught at a very young age to respect the power of bovine creatures. They may seem like gentle creatures from afar, but they will seriously jack you up.

Jamie Pence got a tad bit too close to a buffalo, but was lucky enough to have given himself enough space to avoid being trounced by an animal that typically weighs in at about 1,400 pounds. Hopefully the incident will serve as a lesson learned.