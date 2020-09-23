Dunkin’ is Hooking it Up with Free Coffee on National Dunkin’ Day

Okay, technically Tuesday, September 29 is National Coffee Day, but Dunkin’ Donuts has decided to take full ownership and rebrand it as National Dunkin’ Day.

Personally, they can call it whatever the hell the want as long as they’re giving away free coffee – especially when we’re talking about that great Dunkin’ coffee.

All day long, customers will receive their choice of a medium hot or iced coffee free of charge with any purchase.

According to Drayton Martin, Vice President, Brand Stewardship at Dunkin’, the company made the decision to rebrand National Coffee Day as National Dunkin’ Day because so many people rely on Dunkin’ coffee to get them through the day:

For so many Americans, Dunkin’ equals coffee, and coffee equals Dunkin’… there is simply no other coffee choice. We’re declaring National Coffee Day as National Dunkin’ Day to highlight how much our coffee means to people, and create an opportunity to raise a cup to everyone across the entire country who understands and appreciates how important that daily cup of Dunkin’ can be to keep running.

And for hardcore fans, starting Thursday, September 24, you will be able to pick up some limited-edition Dunkin’ swag here while supplies last.