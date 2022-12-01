Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Admits He Used to Shoplift

Dwayne Johnson cleared his guilty conscious by returning to the store he used to shoplift from: a 7-Eleven convenience store in Hawaii.

"Exorcising his demons" on social media, on Instagram Johnson revealed it has taken him decades to "right this wrong."

The Rock explained that when he was a teenager, he would shoplift from his local 7-Eleven store and steal king-sized Snickers bars nearly daily.

But fans might be shocked to learn that the Black Adam star, who has a net worth of $800 million today, actually had a bittersweet reason to swipe the candy.

"When I was 14 years old, every day I used to stop by this 7-Eleven store and steal a king-sized Snickers bar because I couldn't afford to buy one. That was my pre-workout food. I did that for nearly a year," the WWE superstar-turned-actor shares in the video.

"The same clerk was there every day and always just turned her head and never busted me," Johnson captioned the clip.

"We were evicted from Hawaii in '87, and after all these years ― I finally got back home to right this wrong. I finally exorcised this damn chocolate demon that's been gnawing at me for decades," Johnson wrote.

In the video, Johnson returns to the 7-Eleven he used to swipe from and buys out all of the Snickers bars in stock, as well as pays for the other starstruck shoppers' hauls.

"We can't change the past and some of the dumb stuff we may have done, but every once in a while, we can add a little redeeming grace note to that situation — and maybe put a big smile on some stranger's faces," Johnson added in his caption.

Today, Johnson is one of Hollywood's highest-paid celebrities.

Watch The Rock tell his story and get redemption for shoplifting, below: