Early Spring for Texas or Return to Winter Ahead

Everyone knows the weather in Texas is extremely bipolar.

You’ll often hear Texans joke about “fake springs” and “fake falls” here because the reality is that we never get much of a spring or fall here. Instead, we get little doses of nice weather during the winter.

However, you can count on it being hotter than hell outside during the summer months. That much is 100% guaranteed.

Get our free mobile app

After a brutally cold stretch here in the Lone Star State in mid to late January, we are now experiencing one of those “fake springs.” Temperatures have been getting up into the 60s and 70s regularly.

But how long will it last?

According to NOAA, it looks like we may have a nice stretch of warmer-than-usual days ahead:

The temperature outlook favors well above normal temperatures across much of the northern half of the nation, and near-average temperatures in parts of the Southwest and Southeast.

NOAA NOAA loading...

That’s certainly good news for Texans. Hopefully, the forecast holds up. We’ve had some brutal winter storms in the last couple of years and could use a break.

Speaking of storms, Texas is forecasted to get more precipitation than usual in February:

The precipitation outlook favors well above average precipitation (rain and/or snow) across large parts of the southern, central, and southeastern parts of the country.

NOAA NOAA loading...

That’s great news as long as the rain doesn’t bring severe thunderstorms along with it. We’ll just have to wait and see for that one.

UPDATED: These are the 7 Most Dangerous Lakes in Texas According to AZ Animals there are a few lakes you should probably take off your list to visit, or at the very least be visited with extreme caution. State records reveal that more than 300 people drown in Texas each year.

11 Items You Should NEVER Buy at a Texas Dollar Store $1.25 sounds like a great price, but is it a great value for these products? According to several major publications, no. Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart