The Texas Sky Will be Extra Hazy This Weekend

Say goodbye to those beautiful blue skies this weekend, Texas.

We’ve been fortunate in that the air quality has been good so far this summer here in the Lone Star State. That will change when a dust plume from the Sahara Desert in Africa reaches our shores this weekend, according to CW 39.

The plume is expected to arrive Friday night into Saturday morning. You can see the dust plume that’s headed our way with a live look from Anguilla. The dust is high enough in the air to not have a major impact on health or air quality.

Get our free mobile app

If you’re new around here, African dust plumes are actually pretty common in Texas during the summer. They make their way here through the same trade winds that carry hurricanes from the Atlantic Ocean to the Gulf of Mexico.

Where You Should Live in Texas Based on Zodiac Sign Have you ever wondered what Texas city would be compatible with your zodiac sign? I was curious, so I asked AI, and here is what it gave me:

Test Your Texas: How Many of These Jeopardy! Questions Can You Answer? Texas is a place packed with personality, culture, and history, and there've been hundreds of questions/answers about the Lone Star State featured on Jeopardy!.. How many of these can you get right without Googling? Gallery Credit: Aaron Savage, Townsquare Media Killeen-Temple