Eddie Hill Adds Two COMMA Racing Wins To His Record

His Wikipedia entry says he's retired, but don't try to tell Eddie Hill to slow down.

According to the Times-Record News, Eddie added two more victories to his list over the weekend at the Competition Motorsports Association (COMMA) Round 1 event at Hallett Motor Racing Circuit near Tulsa, Oklahoma. Not only did he qualify in second place, then go on to win the first event on Saturday, but he qualified in the pole position for the second race on Sunday and stayed at the very front for the entire race. He is also the current points leader in the open wheel class for the series.

Eddie Hill started his drag racing career in 1955. He stopped racing for a while and opened up his motorcycle dealership, Eddie Hill's Fun Cycles, in 1966. That store is still open at 401 North Scott Avenue in Wichita Falls and way back in 2008 was determined to be the oldest Honda and Kawasaki dealership in the Lone Star State.

He got the opportunity to watch some boat drag racing in Austin in 1974 and thought those guys were crazy. Then he started racing boats himself. And did very well at it.

Eddie Hill got back into drag racing in 1985 and remained active until 1999.

Now he can add open wheel road racing to his list of activities and accomplishments.

The COMMA racing series is a fun, run what you brung series of races held exclusively at the Hallet Motor Racing Circuit near Tulsa, Oklahoma.

At 85, Eddie Hill is still be living life to its fullest. Don't be surprised if you bump into him at his motorcycle dealership on Scott Street. If you do, be sure to congratulate him on his latest victories.