UPDATE 2:45 a.m. ET: Donald Trump has been elected the 45th president of the United States. Hillary Clinton has called him to concede the election. In a stunning upset, the businessman from New York defeated the former Secretary of State in a tightly fought race whose final numbers may not be known for several days.

The electoral votes below will be updated Wednesday as final tallies are announced.

Official Electoral Score (270 Needed to Win):

Donald Trump: 278

Hillary Clinton: 218

UPDATE 3 a.m. ET: Donald Trump has completed his march toward the presidency, with the major networks calling Wisconsin and Pennsylvania for him, thus pushing him past 270 electoral votes and into the White House. The race is now over, although several states still have yet to make their final tallies known.

UPDATE 2 a.m. ET:

Trump wins: Alaska, Maine (one congressional district)

Clinton wins: Maine (statewide)

(statewide) Still too close/early to call: Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, New Hampshire, Minnesota , Michigan, Arizona

Many of the remaining battleground states are very close, but Donald Trump appears to hold a lead in enough to push him past the 270-electoral-vote threshold. However, most news organizations have withheld making a final call for multiple reasons.

In Pennsylvania -- which currently shows a lead for Trump of about one percentage point -- numerous precincts still have not reported their final tally; additionally, there are provisional ballots that have yet to be counted. Those ballots may take up to several days to count. Put together, it is unclear whether that would be enough for Hillary Clinton to erase Donald Trump's current lead of about 80,000 votes, but it is possible.

In Wisconsin, Trump holds a larger lead, perhaps as much as 4 points. But there are a sizable number of absentee ballots yet to be counted in heavily-Democratic Milwaukee County. Arizona's votes are still being tallied, though it appears that Trump has a commanding lead. Minnesota's tally appears to indicate a lead for Clinton, but it remains too close to cal as well. New Hampshire and Michigan remain very tight as well. We will likely not know the final outcome for several days.

Hillary Clinton's campaign manager, John Podesta, addressed supporters and suggested that the remaining states were still close enough that making any formal announcement tonight would be premature.

Donald Trump is expected to speak to his supporters at the Midtown Hilton Hotel sometime around 2:30 a.m., though it is unclear what he will say.

UPDATE 12:30 a.m. ET:

Clinton wins: Nevada

Still too close/early to call: Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, New Hampshire, Maine, Minnesota , Michigan, Arizona

UPDATE 11:45 p.m. ET: The latest:

Trump wins: Iowa , Georgia

Still too close/early to call: Nevada, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, New Hampshire, Maine, Minnesota , Michigan, Arizona

UPDATE 11:15 p.m. ET: Here are the most recent calls:

Trump wins: Florida , North Carolina , Idaho , Utah

, , Clinton wins: Colorado , California , Hawaii, Washington, Oregon

, , Still too close/early to call: Georgia, Iowa, Nevada, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, New Hampshire, Maine, Minnesota , Michigan, Arizona

There seems to be a major shift in favor of Donald Trump, as he has won the key battleground states of Florida, North Carolina and Ohio. At this point, he is the clear favorite to win the election.

UPDATE 10:30 p.m. ET: The latest:

Trump wins: Ohio

Clinton wins: Virginia

Still too close or early to call: Florida , Georgia, Iowa, Utah, Nevada, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, New Hampshire, Maine, Minnesota , Michigan , Colorado

UPDATE 10 p.m. ET: The latest calls from the major news organizations:

Trump wins: Louisiana, Montana, Missouri

Clinton wins: New Mexico

Here are all the states that are still too early or close to call: Florida , Georgia, Iowa, Utah, Nevada, New Mexico, Virginia, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Wisconsin, New Hampshire, Maine, Minnesota , Michigan , Colorado

UPDATE 9:15 p.m. ET: The networks have made the following calls:

Trump wins: Nebraska (statewide), Kansas , Wyoming , North Dakota , South Dakota , Arkansas , Texas , Indiana

(statewide), , , , Clinton wins: New York

Too close/early to call: Minnesota , Michigan , Colorado , Missouri , Louisiana , Pennsylvania

Florida, with its 29 electoral votes, has counted about 93 percent of its ballots, with Donald Trump holding a slim lead.

UPDATE 8:30 p.m. ET: Here are the latest map updates:

Called for Trump: Alabama

Too close or early to call: Arkansas

UPDATE 8 p.m. ET: We have the following updates to announce:

Called for Trump: Oklahoma , Tennessee , Mississippi

, , Called for Clinton: Illinois , New Jersey , Massachusetts , Rhode Island , Delaware , Washington D.C. , Maryland

, , , , , Too early or close to call: Florida, Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, Alabama, Connecticut, Maine, Missouri

See below for previously called states, plus states that are still too close or early to call.

UPDATE 7:30 p.m. ET: The following states' polls have just closed:

Too close to call: Ohio , North Carolina

, Called for Trump: West Virginia

A quick note about North Carolina: polling machines in Durham County experienced technical glitches earlier today, and have been permitted to stay open a bit later (approximately 20 to 60 minutes per precinct). This state was bound to be very tight anyway, so an official call on the Tar Heel state may not happen for a while.

UPDATE 7:00 p.m. ET: Several states' polls have now closed. Here are the projections news organizations have announced:

The following states are still too close to call: Georgia , Virginia

, Too early to call: South Carolina

States called for Trump: Indiana , Kentucky

, For Clinton: Vermont

"Too close to call" means that the numbers for each candidate that networks have are, as you might guess, very close. "Too early to call" means that they don't have quite enough information yet to make a projection, but polls have closed.

These projections do not alter the map as we initially presented it above. Once news organizations declare whether Hillary Clinton or Donald Trump has won Georgia, Virginia or South Carolina, we will start filling in the remaining states and tallying the outstanding 250 electoral votes.

At 7:30, we await results out of North Carolina , Ohio and West Virginia . By then we may have further updates on the states listed above.

Original post begins here:

Going into the final day of voting of the 2016 campaign -- also known as Election Day -- the presidential race was still within a few points. Republican nominee Donald Trump cast his vote Tuesday morning in Manhattan, while his opponent, Democrat Hillary Clinton, cast hers in Westchester, New York. It all now comes down to what tens of millions of Americans choose as they vote in precincts across the country in what is expected to be a record national turnout.

American choose their next president state-by-state, with each state awarding electoral votes based on its population, with a total of 538 in all. The first candidate to acquire a majority, 270 electoral votes, will win the White House.

As it stands now, the races range from razor-thin (Florida, North Carolina, Nevada and more) to complete blowout (Wyoming, Vermont, West Virginia) for one candidate or the other. We have divided all 50 states (plus Washington, D.C.) into two categories: Decided and Undecided. ("Decided" means that, barring an extraordinary polling error, that particular state's outcome is not in doubt. "Undecided" is a race still within 10 points according to FiveThirtyEight's final polling averages .)

Here's how things look:

UNDECIDED STATES

(Ranked in descending order based on how close they are -- states at the top are closer .)

There are 250 electoral votes up for grabs among these states:

Florida

North Carolina

Nevada

Ohio

Arizona

Iowa

New Hampshire

Pennsylvania

Colorado

Georgia

Michigan

Wisconsin

Virginia

New Mexico

Minnesota

South Carolina

Maine (statewide) **

Alaska

Texas

Oregon

DECIDED STATES

(Ranked in descending order by margin of projected victory.)

For Hillary Clinton (175 electoral votes):

New Jersey

Delaware

Connecticut

Illinois

Washington

Rhode Island

New York

California

Massachusetts

Hawaii

Maryland

Vermont

Washington, D.C.

For Donald Trump (113 electoral votes):

Utah

Tennessee

Kansas

Mississippi

Montana

South Dakota

Louisiana

Nebraska (statewide) **

Kentucky

Idaho

Arkansas

Alabama

North Dakota

Oklahoma

West Virginia

Wyoming

( ** Note: Nebraska and Maine award electoral votes by congressional district. We will fill those in as the results are made official.)

When Do Polls Close in Each State?

The following closing times are all Eastern Time:

7 p.m.

Georgia

Indiana

Kentucky

South Carolina

Vermont

Virginia

7:30 p.m.

North Carolina

Ohio

West Virginia

8 p.m.

Alabama

Connecticut

Delaware

District of Columbia

Florida

Illinois

Maine

Maryland

Massachusetts

Mississippi

Missouri

New Hampshire

New Jersey

Oklahoma

Pennsylvania

Rhode Island

Tennessee

8:30 p.m.

Arkansas

9 p.m.

Arizona

Colorado

Kansas

Louisiana

Michigan

Minnesota

Nebraska

New Mexico

New York

North Dakota

South Dakota

Texas

Wisconsin

Wyoming

10 p.m.

Iowa

Montana

Nevada

Utah

11 p.m.

California

Hawaii

Idaho

Oregon

Washington

1 a.m.

Alaska

(Certain counties in certain states have slightly different closing times. You can read more about those here .)

Electoral Map projection as of 4:30 p.m. ET :