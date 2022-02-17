Watch Young Elvis ‘Transform Into a Superhero’ in Film Trailer

Director Baz Luhrmann released an official, full-length trailer for his upcoming biopic Elvis, which stars Tom Hanks as Elvis Presley's manager, Col. Tom Parker. The movie is out on June 24 in North America and internationally on June 22.

The clip surveys the bulk of Presley's life and career, from his childhood experiences in the church to his musical prime to his 1968 comeback special. In one pivotal scene, the singer is heckled onstage to "get a haircut," and Hanks' Parker adds some dramatic narration: "In that moment, I watched that skinny boy transform into a superhero." You can watch the trailer below.

Before the clip, few details were known about the film’s story — for example, a recent teaser clip showed only hints of the singer’s trademark stage moves.

A newly issued press release notes, "The story delves into the complex dynamic between Presley and Parker spanning over 20 years, from Presley’s rise to fame to his unprecedented stardom, against the backdrop of the evolving cultural landscape and loss of innocence in America."

Hanks’ character is crucial to Presley’s career: Col. Parker handed the singer’s early bookings and promotion before becoming manager; later, he helped Presley land his RCA record deal and transition into Hollywood.

Presley is a marquee role for Austin Butler, whose filmography mostly includes side parts in movies like 2019’s The Dead Don’t Die and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

When announcing the actor’s casting that same year, Luhrmann said in a statement, "We searched thoroughly for an actor with the ability to evoke the singular natural movement and vocal qualities of this peerless star, but also the inner vulnerability of the artist."

Like many films created during the pandemic, Elvis has faced significant delays. Production in Australia shut down in March 2020 after Hanks contracted COVID-19 in Australia; he and his wife, Rita Wilson, were quarantined for two weeks before returning to the U.S. The pandemic delayed filming for six months until Hanks returned to resume filming in September 2020.