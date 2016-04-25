Emergency Calls From AT&T Service Temporarily Down [UPDATED]

UPDATE (4/25-16 11:05 AM):  The problem involving AT&T customers calling the Wichita Falls Emergency Call center has been resolved.

The Wichita Falls Police department sent out the following alert this morning regarding emergency calls in Wichita Falls:

The Wichita Falls Emergency Call Center to include 911 services are currently experiencing problems with customers that utilize AT&T services.  AT&T has been made aware of it and are currently working to resolve the issues.  There does not appear to be an issue with any other phone service provider.

