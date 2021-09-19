Emmys 2021: The Full List of Winners
The annual Emmy Awards celebrated the best from the world of television once again. And this year, apparently the best of television mostly came from England. The Crown was the biggest winner on the drama side of things, taking home Best Drama Series, Best Lead Actress, Best Lead Actor, Best Supporting Actress, Best Supporting Actor, Best Direction, and Best Writing. For comedies, Ted Lasso reigned supreme. It won Best Comedy Series, Best Lead Actor, Best Supporting Actress, and Best Supporting Actor.
If you were tuning in hoping to see WandaVision or The Mandalorian take home some prizes, you were disappointed; both shows were shut out of the top awards. But Ewan McGregor won an Emmy for Halston so that’s like an Emmy for Star Wars once removed.
Here are this year’s (extremely long) list of nominees and winners.
Drama Series
The Boys (Amazon)
Bridgerton (Netflix)
The Crown (Netflix) - WINNER
The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)
Lovecraft Country (HBO)
The Mandalorian (Disney+)
Pose (FX)
This Is Us (NBC)
Lead Actress, Drama
Uzo Aduba, In Treatment (HBO)
Olivia Colman, The Crown (Netflix) - WINNER
Emma Corrin, The Crown (Netflix)
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)
Mj Rodriguez, Pose (FX)
Jurnee Smollett, Lovecraft Country (HBO)
Lead Actor, Drama
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us (NBC)
Jonathan Majors, Lovecraft Country (HBO)
Josh O’Connor, The Crown (Netflix) - WINNER
Rege-Jean Page, Bridgerton (Netflix)
Billy Porter, Pose (FX)
Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason (HBO)
Supporting Actress, Drama
Gillian Anderson, The Crown (Netflix) - WINNER
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown (Netflix)
Emerald Fennell, The Crown (Netflix)
Madeline Brewer, The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)
Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)
Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)
Samira Wiley, The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)
Aunjanue Ellis, Lovecraft Country (HBO)
Supporting Actor, Drama
Tobias Menzies, The Crown (Netflix) - WINNER
O-T Fagbenle, The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)
Max Minghella, The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)
Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)
Michael K. Williams, Lovecraft Country (HBO)
Giancarlo Esposito, The Mandalorian (Disney+)
John Lithgow, Perry Mason (HBO)
Chris Sullivan, This Is Us (NBC)
Comedy Series
Black-ish (ABC)
Cobra Kai (Netflix)
Emily in Paris (Netflix)
Hacks (HBO Max)
The Flight Attendant (HBO Max)
The Kominsky Method (Netflix)
Pen15 (Hulu)
Ted Lasso (Apple TV+) - WINNER
Lead Actress, Comedy
Aidy Bryant, Shrill (Hulu)
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant (HBO Max)
Allison Janney, Mom (CBS)
Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish (ABC)
Jean Smart, Hacks (HBO Max) - WINNER
Lead Actor, Comedy
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish (ABC)
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method (Netflix)
William H. Macy, Shameless (Showtime)
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso (Apple TV+) - WINNER
Kenan Thompson, Kenan (NBC)
Supporting Actress, Comedy
Rosie Perez, The Flight Attendant (HBO Max)
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks (HBO Max)
Aidy Bryant, Saturday Night Live (NBC)
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live (NBC)
Cecily Strong, Saturday Night Live (NBC)
Juno Temple, Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso (Apple TV+) - WINNER
Supporting Actor, Comedy
Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Hacks (HBO Max)
Paul Reiser, The Kominsky Method (Netflix)
Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live (NBC)
Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live (NBC)
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso (Apple TV+) - WINNER
Brendan Hunt, Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
Jeremy Swift, Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
Limited Series
I May Destroy You (HBO)
Mare of Easttown (HBO)
The Queen’s Gambit (Netflix) - WINNER
The Underground Railroad (Amazon)
WandaVision (Disney+)
Lead Actress, Limited Series, Movie or Anthology
Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You (HBO)
Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha (National Geographic)
Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision (Disney+)
Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen’s Gambit (Netflix)
Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown (HBO) - WINNER
Lead Actor, Limited Series, Movie or Anthology
Paul Bettany, WandaVision (Disney+)
Hugh Grant, The Undoing (HBO)
Ewan McGregor, Halston (Netflix) - WINNER
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton (Disney+)
Leslie Odom, Jr., Hamilton (Disney+)
Supporting Actress, Limited Series, Movie or Anthology
Renée Elise Goldsberry, Hamilton (Disney+)
Phillipa Soo, Hamilton (Disney+)
Julianne Nicholson, Mare of Easttown (HBO) - WINNER
Jean Smart, Mare of Easttown (HBO)
Moses Ingram, The Queen’s Gambit (Netflix)
Kathryn Hahn, WandaVision (Disney+)
Supporting Actor, Limited Series, Movie or Anthology
Daveed Diggs, Hamilton (Disney+)
Jonathan Groff, Hamilton (Disney+)
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton (Disney+)
Anthony Ramos, Hamilton (Disney+)
Paapa Essiedu, I May Destroy You (HBO)
Evan Peters, Mare of Easttown (HBO) - WINNER
Thomas Brodie-Sangster, The Queen’s Gambit (Netflix)
Variety Talk Series
Conan (TBS)
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)
Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO) - WINNER
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)
Variety Special (Live)
Celebrating America — An Inauguration Night Special (Multiple Platforms)
The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards (CBS)
The Oscars (ABC)
The Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show Starring The Weeknd (CBS)
Stephen Colbert’s Election Night 2020 (Showtime) - WINNER
Variety Sketch Series
A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO)
Saturday Night Live (NBC) - WINNER
Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)
Bo Burnham: Inside (Netflix)
David Byrne’s American Utopia (HBO)
8:46 – Dave Chappelle (Netflix)
Friends: The Reunion (HBO Max)
Hamilton (Disney+) - WINNER
A West Wing Special To Benefit When We All Vote (HBO Max)
Competition Series
The Amazing Race (CBS)
Nailed It! (Netflix)
RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1) - WINNER
Top Chef (Bravo)
The Voice (NBC)
Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series
B Positive (CBS), James Burrows
The Flight Attendant (HBO Max), Susanna Fogel
Hacks (HBO Max), Lucia Aniello - WINNER
Mom (CBS), James Widdoes
Ted Lasso (Apple TV+), Zach Braff
Ted Lasso (Apple TV+), MJ Delaney
Ted Lasso (Apple TV+), Declan Lowney
Outstanding Directing For a Drama Series
Bridgerton (Netflix), Julie Anne Robinson
The Crown (Netflix), Benjamin Caron
The Crown (Netflix), Jessica Hobbs - WINNER
The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu), Liz Garbus
The Mandalorian (Disney+), Jon Favreau
Pose (FX), Steven Canals
Outstanding Directing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
Hamilton (Disney+), Thomas Kail
I May Destroy You (HBO), Michaela Coel
I May Destroy You (HBO), Sam Miller
Mare Of Easttown (HBO), Craig Zobel
The Queen’s Gambit (Netflix), Scott Frank - WINNER
The Underground Railroad (Prime Video), Barry Jenkins
WandaVision (Disney+), Matt Shakman
Outstanding Writing For a Drama Series
The Boys (Prime Video), Rebecca Sonnenshine
The Crown (Netflix) Peter Morgan - WINNER
The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu), Yahlin Chang
Lovecraft Country (HBO), Misha Green
The Mandalorian (Disney+), Dave Filoni
The Mandalorian (Disney+), Jon Favreau
Pose (FX), Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, Steven Canals, Janet Mock, Our Lady J
Outstanding Writing For a Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
I May Destroy You (HBO), Michaela Coel - WINNER
Mare Of Easttown (HBO), Brad Ingelsby
The Queen’s Gambit (Netflix), Scott Frank
WandaVision (Disney+), Chuck Hayward, Peter Cameron
WandaVision (Disney+), Jac Schaeffer
WandaVision (Disney+), Laura Donney
Outstanding Writing For a Variety Series
The Amber Ruffin Show (Peacock)
A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO)
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (HBO) - WINNER
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (CBS)
Saturday Night Live (NBC)
Outstanding Writing For A Comedy Series
The Flight Attendant (HBO Max), Steve Yockey
Girls5eva (Peacock), Meredith Scardino
Hacks (HBO Max), Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, Jen Statsky - WINNER
Pen15 (Hulu), Maya Erskine
Ted Lasso (Apple TV+), Jason Sudeikis, Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly
Ted Lasso (Apple TV+), Jason Sudeikis, Bill Lawrence, Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly