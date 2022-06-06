Enter to Win Our Father’s Day 2022 Showcase

Kick off the summer with a cool prize package for Dad – right on time for Father’s Day!

We want to hook Dad up with a $50 gift certificate from Berend Turf & Tractor, Versace Eros cologne and shower gel, a pair of Oakley sunglasses, an Armani Exchange watch, a Jack Black "The Grand Tour" shower kit, a Dublin stackable decanter set, a pair of jumbo chilling stones, and a 4-Pack of Castaway Cove tickets.

Ready to get in the running for our Father’s Day Showcase? All you have to do is get social with us. Follow the links below to get entered to win. The more you like, share, follow and subscribe, the more entries you get!

Special thanks to our sponsors Alon, Berend Turf & Tractor, and Dillard's for helping bring you the Father's Day Showcase.