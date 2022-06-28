Everything Leaving Netflix In July
While Netflix has a huge number of movies and TV that will be available for streaming soon, that also means that we'll see a few leave. It definitely seems like Netflix is trending heavily toward original programming right now, although there are also a decent amount of classic movies being added.
July is your last chance — on Netflix at least — to watch stuff like The Social Network, The Strangers: Prey at Night, Chicago Med, Annabelle: Creation, Quentin Tarantino’s Django Unchained, and all seven seasons of Star Trek: Deep Space Nine.
Here’s the full list of what’s leaving Netflix in July 2022.
Leaving July 1
The Social Network
Star Trek: Deep Space Nine: Seasons 1-7
We Have Always Lived in the Castle
Leaving July 6
Brick Mansions
Leaving 7/7
Home Again
Midnight Sun
Leaving July 11
The Strangers: Prey at Night
Leaving July 14
The Brave
Leaving July 15
Radium Girls
Leaving July 19
Annabelle: Creation
Leaving July 21
Chicago Med: Seasons 1-5
Leaving July 23
Django Unchained
Leaving July 25
Banana Split
Leaving July 31
21
30 Rock: Seasons 1-7
The Edge of Seventeen
Forrest Gump
Friday the 13th
The Haunting in Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia
Lean on Me
Little Women
Love Actually
My Girl
Poms
Texas Chainsaw 3D
You've Got Mail