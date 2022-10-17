Ezra Miller Pleads Not Guilty to Burglary

We’re really testing the theory that no publicity is bad publicity.

Although The Flash star Ezra Miller recently made a public apology for a series of run-ins with the law, they still have a pending court case in Vermont where, back in August, they were charged with felony burglary stemming from an incident in May of 2022. Miller is alleged to have broken into a home in Stamford, Vermont, where several alcohol bottles were found to be missing.

Today, Miller pled not guilty in the case, where they are charged with burglary into an occupied home and petit larceny. If Miller is convicted of both charges, they could go to prison for up to 26 years.

Per Variety here are the details of the penalties Miller faces if they are found guilty.

The petit larceny charge states that the stolen items were less than $900 in total value. The felony burglary charge has a maximum of 25 years in prison and a $1,000 maximum fine. The larceny charge is a maximum of one year and a similar $1,000 fine. Miller also agreed to not have any contact with the homeowner or return to the residence.

Following the August charges, Miller released a public statement that read “having recently gone through a time of intense crisis, I now understand that I am suffering complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment. I want to apologize to everyone that I have alarmed and upset with my past behavior. I am committed to doing the necessary work to get back to a healthy, safe and productive stage in my life.”

Through Miller’s numerous other controversies and legal issues over the past year, Warner Bros. have continued to hold firm to their plans to release The Flash, which stars Miller in multiple roles. Although reports in the press last summer claimed shelving the film entirely was not “off the table,” The Flash is still currently scheduled to open exclusively in theaters on June 23, 2023.

