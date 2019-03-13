Facebook And Instagram Are Down World Wide

Social Media users around the world are freaking out as we speak. Facebook , Instagram and Facebook Messenger have been down for most of the day across the globe, and people are not happy. But I bet Felecity Huffman and Lori Loughlin are relieved, though.

According to CNET Facebook issued a statement by email that stated '"We're aware that some people are currently having trouble accessing the Facebook family of apps, We're working to resolve the issue as soon as possible.'

Evidentially this is not the first time the social media platform has broken down. Late last year they were out for over 40 minutes during a company test. This one has lasted waaaaay longer. Stand by, kids...