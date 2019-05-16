Faith Resale and Donation Center Has New Drop-Off Area

Got a few things around the house that you can't use or don't need any more? Drop them off at the new Faith Resale and Donation Center drop-off area and let them benefit someone who could use a helping hand!

All donations that get resold benefit local programs and services for Faith Refuge and Faith Mission . Donations to Faith Resale benefit hundreds of people in the Wichita Falls area, last year alone they filled over 700 vouchers for clothing, shoes, towels, drinking glasses, blankets and more.

Faith Resale and Donation Center also provides a much-needed low-cost option for community shoppers to buy these items and gives New Beginnings Recovery Program participants from both shelters some great on-the-job training and work experience as they get back on their feet.

The new drop-off location is in front of the resale center at 4205 Jacksboro Highway, near the United Supermarket. Donations are accepted from 10 to 7, Monday through Saturday, and if you have larger items and need to schedule someone to come pick it up, just call Faith Resale and Donation Center at 940-766-0705.

Big or small, from clothing and kitchenware to furniture and appliances, every donation helps.