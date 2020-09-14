Falls Town Finest CC Car Show Coming to Grand Hotel This Saturday

It's been a while since there's been any action over at the New Grand Hotel on Broad Street, but things will be happening there this Saturday.

Not in the hotel, exactly, but out in the parking lot.

The Falls Town Finest C.C. Car Show for Kaleb Honea will be taking place in the New Grand Hotel parking lot from 10 a.m. until about 4:00 p.m.

The show is open to most classes of cars, trucks and motorcycles and the proceeds will be donated to the family of 16 year old Kaleb Honea who died from injuries sustained in a car wreck a few weeks ago.

There's still time to enter your ride in the show. The entry fee is $20 for cars or trucks, and $15 for motorcycles, low rider bicycles, or pedal cars. Cash prizes and trophies will be awarded.

Dave Diamond

If you don't have a car to enter into the show, just stop by and admire them. The owners put a lot of time, money, and effort into making their vehicles one of a kind and are happy to show them off to you. This event will be family friendly and held outside in the parking lot so social distancing will be easy to maintain.

After months of not much happening, it's nice to be able to get outside, enjoy the cooler weather, and simply live life while we can. While you're at it, it's nice to know the funds raised are going to a family who could really use them.

The Falls Town Finest C.C. Car Show for Kaleb Honea will be in the parking lot outside the New Grand Hotel at 401 Broad Street. At the intersection of Broad Street and 5th Street, just off Central Freeway.