Prominent Texans Call for the End of PPE Litter

One of the unintended side effects of the increased use of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) is the amount of it that has become litter across Texas.

Country music legend George Strait and University of Texas Minister of Culture Matthew McConaughey is leading a group of celebrities that are reminding Texans to "Don't Mess With Texas" by disposing of PPE properly.

“Unfortunately, we’re seeing a significant uptick in the amount of PPE litter. Not only is it unsightly, it is also harmful to the environment and a danger to public health,” said Becky Ozuna, program administrator for the Don’t mess with Texas campaign. “When you’re done with your masks, gloves and wipes, do the right thing and dispose of them properly. This simple action helps keep Texas clean and safe.”

To promote keeping Texas litter-free, "Don’t Mess With Texas" cloth face masks are now available for purchase at TexasHighways.com in the online Mercantile shop. TxDOT notes the masks are washable and reusable, and include a pocket for a filter to be inserted.