FallsRide to Temporarily Suspend Saturday Service

The Wichita Falls Public Transportation Division, known as FallsRide, is currently experiencing a shortage of both full-time and part-time bus drivers.

As a result of the shortage, FallsRide will be temporarily halting Saturday scheduled bus service effective this Saturday, December 12. Saturday service is currently scheduled to resume on Saturday, February 6.

The service reduction applies to all routes that are scheduled from 10 am to 5 pm. Routes that occur outside of that timeframe, such as the Night Crawler, will stay in service.

As of this time, all regularly scheduled Monday through Friday routes will continue as planned. For more information and to view all FallsRide schedules and routes, click here.

The City of Wichita Falls is actively seeking more FallsRide drivers. If you’re interested, reach out to the City of Wichita Falls Human Resources Department at (940) 761-7615. You can also get employment information at this location.