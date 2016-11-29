Purple Heart Medal Found in Texas Dumpster to Be Returned to Family of Soldier

KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Yesterday I shared the story of Army veteran Gary Kennedy searching for the family of a World War II veteran whose medals were discovered in a dumpster in Midland. Today, I’m glad to report that the search is over.

After hundreds of tips from callers across the country, Kennedy was able to piece the puzzle together and find the family member.

The search led to Tommy Carter, who used to live in Midland, but now calls the Dallas / Fort Worth area home.

Carter confirmed his uncle Jim C. Carter had served in the Army in World War II. While he was unsure if his uncle received the Purple Heart, he did recall that his uncle was shot in combat. In order to receive the Purple Heart, you have to have been wounded or killed in combat.