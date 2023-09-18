The Fastest Traffic Light in Texas Has Been Revealed

As someone who has traveled across much of this country and the world, for that matter, I can see with confidence that we have some of the worst traffic lights here in Texas.

Here in Wichita Falls alone, you will find stoplights that only stay green for what feels like a millisecond before turning red for what feels like days.

In fact, just the other day, the stoplight at McNeil and Kell apparently malfunctioned. It stayed red for so long that people eventually started running it. But it did eventually turn green.

Don’t get me wrong, I get that equipment malfunctions. And it’s rare that I encounter an issue with a stoplight. But it is beyond frustrating when it happens.

It’s especially maddening when I stoplight turns green and then switches back to yellow within a couple of seconds. That actually happened once at one of the stoplights next to the radio station.

So, I feel the pain of those who were having to deal with a light that was doing the exact same thing somewhere here in the Lone Star State.

My advice when you encounter a stoplight that’s malfunctioning is to get in touch with the city ASAP. Otherwise, it could be days before they discover the malfunctioning light.

