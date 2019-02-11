FC Wichita Falls First Game To Be May 4th

FC Wichita Falls officially signed their first player last week, and just released their home game schedule today with their first game to be Saturday, May 4th.

According to their press release FC Wichita Falls, a member of the US Arena Pro Soccer League, will play five home games in the 2019 season, the first being against FC Lubbock. Home games will be played at the Kay Yeager Coliseum, doors will open at 5:00 p.m., the game will start at 6:00 p.m. Tickets go on sale Thursday, February 14th, and start at $25.

The full home season for 2019 looks like this:

May 4th: Wichita Falls vs. Lubbock

May 18th: Wichita Falls vs. Amarillo

June1st: Wichita Falls vs. Amarillo

June 29th: Wichita Falls vs. Lubbock

July 13th: Wichita Falls vs. West Texas

You can keep up with everything going on with FC Wichita Falls by following their facebook page , or by visiting their official website, FCWichitaFalls.com .