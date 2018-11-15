For the past few months, we've been hearing about kids being injured and killed by motorists not stopping for school buses. One fed-up mom worked with police to try and stop it, and she caught all of the fantastic karma on video.

Monica Douglas of Pasco County, Florida couldn't sit by every morning and watch impatient drivers break the law and zip by school buses with lights flashing and stop signs extended. She started taking video every morning and sent them to the Pasco County Sheriff's Office, asking them to step up patrols and do something before another child got hurt, or worse.

Well, the Sheriff's Office indeed took a look at the videos Douglas sent, and then they took action.