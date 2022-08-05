Filmed in Frederick, Oklahoma the ‘Deadland’ Trailer Just Dropped!

From the looks of the new movie trailer 'Deadland' is going to be a thriller, suspense, and horror flick all mixed into one! Parts of the movie were filmed right here in the Sooner State in Frederick, Oklahoma, and the surrounding area. We'll finally get to see 'Deadland' this fall. According to IMDb it will be released on Friday, October 7th (10-07-22) looking forward to it! It was around this same time last year they were filming.

'Deadland' is an Odd Man Out production. Written by David Elliot, Lance Larson, and Jas Shelton. It was directed by Lance Larson and stars Chris Mulkey, Julio Cesar Cedillo, McCaul Lombardi, and Roberto Urbina. It has an amazing cast and is incredibly well written, filmed, and produced. So what's the movie about?

It centers around the story of a U.S. Border Patrol agent named Angel Waters. While making what he thought was a routine apprehension of someone trying to cross the Rio Grande, a waking nightmare was the end result. The man was dying in the river, the agent pulls him out and the man says "El Paso, por favor?"

Unfortunately, Agent Angel Waters can not grant this dying man's request, and instead, he's taken to a remote border outpost and while being held there is killed. A cover-up happens and the body is disposed of by Angel and 2 other agents. They decide to bury the man's body at night out in the desert in an unmarked grave.

Afterward, all 3 men swore an oath of silence, but the spirit of the dead man will not allow it. They're haunted by the deceased and are unable to escape his vengeful wrath. Now that sounds like an epic movie! It's got everything from suspense to horror, and everything in between. Plus with it being filmed in Oklahoma there's a pretty good chance that you'll recognize some of the locations in the film and even some of the people!

Several extras were cast in the movie and most were from Frederick and the surrounding area. It'll be cool to see if we recognize anyone we may know. To get all the details on 'Deadland' and to watch the official movie trailer visit the official website by clicking here. They have the trailer, story details, cast listing, along with the director's statement all posted on the 'Deadland' movie website. I can't wait to see it!

