Fire Up The Grill – It’s National Hamburger Day!

There's not much that's more all-American than a great hamburger whipped up on a backyard grill. And today is the perfect day to get your grill on because today, May 28th, is National Hamburger Day !

Yup, our old go-to favorite has its own day and we couldn't be happier.

While there is some controversy over the exact origins of placing some grilled ground beef between a couple pieces of bread, there's no mystery about what we like to add to the mix.

According to a survey of about 1,000 Americans our favorite burger topping is cheese. 79% of us like it on their burgers. Other popular toppings are lettuce, 71%, tomatoes at 66%, onions at 58%, and pickles at 54%.

Our favorite type of cheese to use on burgers is American, but just barely. 66% like American cheese, 65% like cheddar, 43% like Swiss, 40% like pepper jack, and 31% like provolone.

You may have seen on the news that our five favorite burger chains are McDonald's, Five Guys, Wendy's, Burger King, and Steak 'n Shake which tells me that this survey was obviously not done in Texas. If it had Whataburger would have been high on the list.

According to the survey, the five cities that love burgers the most are Seattle, Philadelphia, Boston, Baltimore, and Miami.