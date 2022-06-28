First Drive-Thru Medical Cannabis Pickup Location Now Open in Texas

Here’s yet another step toward marijuana reform in the Lone Star State.

Texas Original just announced that it has opened Texas’ first-ever drive-thru medical cannabis location in Waco, according to Business Wire. Texas Original is the largest provider of medical marijuana in the state.

Patients who qualify under the Compassionate Use Program can pick up their prescriptions at the drive-thru location every Friday from 10:30 am-2:00 pm.

Get our free mobile app

The Compassionate Use Program was first enacted in 2015 according to Texas State Law Library. At the time, it allowed for products with low levels of THC to be prescribed to patients with epilepsy.

The program has since been expanded to include patients with other seizure disorders, cancer, autism, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and more.

Now that medical marijuana is legal in Texas, Texas Original CEO Morris Denton says picking up a medical marijuana prescription should be just as easy as picking up any other prescription:

Getting your medical cannabis prescription filled should be as easy as picking up any other medicine. Swiftly receiving care from the comfort of your car is another significant step toward expanding access for our patients. I encourage Waco residents to ask their doctors about the life-changing benefits of medical cannabis and reach out to us to start experiencing relief as soon as possible.

Business Wire reported in December of 2021 that Texas Original had opened its first Wichita Falls location. Patients can pick up their prescriptions from 11:00 am-2:00 pm every other Monday. See if you or someone you know qualifies for medical cannabis at www.texasoriginal.com/patients.

Other North Texas pickup locations can be found in Dallas, Fort Worth, Allen, and Addison. Go here for the full list of Texas Original pickup locations.

10 Highest Rated Wichita Falls Restaurants on Yelp in 2022 You'll find many great restaurants here in Wichita Falls. In fact, there are so many that it can be hard to decide where to go when your stomach's grumbling. So, in an effort to narrow down the choices, here's the list of the ten highest-rated Wichita Falls restaurants on Yelp.

Ten Things I Hate About Wichita Falls No jokes here. Legit stuff that pisses me off about our city. Let me know what I missed or if you disagree.