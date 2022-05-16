POLL: Majority of Texans Support the Legalization of Medical Marijuana

A new poll has confirmed what many have suspected when it comes to the legalization of medical marijuana in Texas.

The poll, conducted by the University of Texas at Tyler, found that an overwhelming majority of Texans are in favor of medical marijuana legalization. Overall, 83% of Texans favor the legalization of cannabis to treat medical conditions, as reported by Marijuana Moment.

The survey found that medical marijuana reform is popular across party lines. 91% of Democrats, 74% of Republicans, and 85% of independents support the legalization of medical marijuana.

However, the state is more divided when it comes to recreational marijuana with 60% of those polled supporting the move.

When it comes to party affiliation in support of legalized recreational marijuana, 76% of Democrats, 42% of Republicans, and 64% of independents favor legislation to allow for adult use of recreational marijuana.

Jax James, executive director for Texas NORML says it’s time for legislators to implement voters’ wishes:

Polling continues to show that Texans want a change to the status quo. Bipartisan support for robust medical access and a regulated adult-use market is overwhelming. It is time for legislators to do the work of implementing the voters’ wishes in the 2023 legislative session.

Texas has been slowly moving toward the legalization of medical marijuana. In June of 2021, tweeted that he would sign a new law that would expand medical marijuana benefits to include veterans suffering from PTSD.

