Get a First-Person View of the Texas Rangers Championship Parade Route

I’m so ready to party with my fellow Rangers fans.

It’s always great to get together and celebrate a championship for any of our North Texas teams, but this one has been a long time coming. After 51 years in Texas, our Texas Rangers have won the World Series.

The championship parade tomorrow (November 3) will justify all those years of patiently supporting the Major League club that represents our neck of the woods. And it is going to be oh so sweet.

Get our free mobile app

I was fortunate enough to be able to attend the Mavericks championship parade in 2011 and it was everything I had hoped it would be and more. It was just a big old Mavs love fest.

So, as a total Dallas sports homer, I’m ready to absorb the sights and sounds of another victory parade. And if you’re planning on attending the festivities tomorrow, the good people over at the Dallas Morning News have given us a first-person view of the parade route in Arlington to whet your appetite.

But even if you’re not going to be there tomorrow, it’s worth your while to take a look and soak up a little more of this incredible championship.

Be safe and I hope to see you there tomorrow.

LOOK: Texas Rangers Celebrate World Series Win Gallery Credit: Chaz