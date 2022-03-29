‘Flash’ Star Ezra Miller Arrested For Disorderly Conduct

A real-life superhero has gotten in trouble with the law.

Ezra Miller, the star of Justice League and the upcoming The Flash solo movie, was arrested in Hawaii on Monday and charged with disorderly conduct and harassment following an incident at a bar.

According to a social media post by the Hawaii Police Department, police were called after reports of a “disorderly patron at a bar on Silva Street.” The police determined that the man in question “later identified as Ezra Miller, became agitated while patrons at the bar began singing karaoke. Miller began yelling obscenities and at one point grabbed the microphone from a 23-year-old woman singing karaoke (disorderly conduct offense) and later lunged at a 32-year-old man playing darts (harrasssment offense).” Miller was allegedly asked to calm down multiple times and refused.

Miller was arrested, charged, and released on bail of $500. The unnamed bar where the incident took place is located on the Big Island in Hawaii.

This is not the first time this year that Miller has been in the news. Back in January, he made headlines after posting a strange video to social media in which he ordered the North Carolina Ku Klux Klan to kill themselves with their own guns. This is situation is obviously different, and arguably a lot worse, because it involves interrupting another person’s karaoke performance, which is a major offense in my book. (If it’s not a felony, it should be.)

After repeated delays, The Flash is currently scheduled to open exclusively in theaters on June 23, 2023. Miller will also be seen in the upcoming Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, which opens in theaters on April 15.

12 Nostalgic '90s Classics That Are Great Movies These fantastic films from the 1990s still hold up decades later.