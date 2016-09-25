Wichita Falls Flooding: Several Water Rescues Caught on Camera

Flash Flooding became a huge problem across Texoma Saturday night as thunderstorms rolled through dumping 4-6 inches of rain in just a few hours.

Between 9:42 p.m. and 10:03 p.m ., Wichita Falls fire fighters had responded to at least 14 water rescues across town, including several on Kemp Street.

At 9:50 p.m., MSU student Yoni Charis started a Facebook Live video showing several cars stalled out in high water on the 3400 block of Kemp near Hampstead Ln. "Cars are floating on top of the water, cops are here, ambulance, it's crazy," Charis said in the video.

Fire fighters and citizens, including Charis himself, helped at least 4 people to safety and gave them shelter inside the Gospel Culture church, which also began to flood.

The water rescues happen within the first 9 minutes of the 30-minute video, and Charis goes out to help a woman at the 8:50 mark.

Flash flood warnings remained in effect for much of Texoma through midnight. Flooding has been reported all across town including at MSU, Park Place apartments, Shepherds Glen, Brook Ave, and many more areas.

Wichita Falls officially recorded 5.6 inches of rain Saturday night, with more possibly on the way Sunday afternoon/evening, which could lead to more flooding.

Flooding on Brook Ave:

Flooding at MSU's Sundance apartments:

Flooding at MSU Sundance Apartments (credit: Cynthia Hubbard via Twitter)

Driving is highly discouraged, but if you do encounter flooded roads, turn around, don’t drown. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.

Watch for excessive runoff from heavy rainfall causing flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots.

Speaking of street flooding, remember when this happened last year?