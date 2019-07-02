Forget Sharks – Now We Need To Worry About Boat Rage! [VIDEO]

Ah, summertime. The sun shines, the birds sing, we get to spend time at the lake, all is well with the world. Right? Maybe not. It seems this guy was having a bad day and engaged in a bit of road rage ... make that lake rage ... on another boat. Watch as the driver of the small boat makes a circle around the bigger boat before ramming it from behind.

This all took place on Lake St. Clair in Michigan. We're not sure what the folks in the bigger boat did to chap his hide, but we're glad they were in the larger boat as this would have been a completely different story otherwise.