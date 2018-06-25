Forty Pounds of Marijuana Seized in Wichita County

Another day, another weed bust in Wichita County.

Last Friday (6/22), at around 2:46 pm, a Wichita County Highway Interdiction Deputy stopped a vehicle on F.M. 1811 and S.H. 25.

The deputy discovered forty pounds of hydro marijuana during a search of the vehicle.

The driver, identified as 33-year-old Brian Eckstein, was placed under arrest and transported to the Wichita County Detention Center where he was charged with Possession of Marijuana over five pounds, under fifty pounds.