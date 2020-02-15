Friends of Kell House Museum Hosting Mardi Gras Dinner Party

Once a year the Friends of the Kell House host a fundraising dinner to support the various projects at this 110-year-old home of one of our city's founding families. This year's Mardi Gras themed Dinner Party will be held on Tuesday, February 25th, at the home of Michael and Jan Seville on Berkeley Drive.

Everyone attending is encouraged to dress in their best Mardi Gras dressy casual attire as the evening will include a delicious New Orleans style menu with Cajun Crab & Shrimp Cakes, Canal Street Salad, French Quarter Gumbo, Dark Chocolate Bourbon Pie, and of course some King Cake.

Proceeds from the event will help support the Kell House Museum and their youth activities for the year.

Image Courtesy Friends of Kell House Museum

Tickets begin at $100 per person and you must make reservations in advance. Reservations can be made by calling the Kell House Museum at 940-723-2712, or you can purchase them online here.