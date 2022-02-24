Your Friends May Secretly Want You to Cancel Your Plans With Them

Go ahead and cancel your plans — your friends probably won't mind, and they may even be waiting and hoping for your call.

New research reveals that there is nothing better than having no plans for the weekend, according to 75 percent of Americans. Even better: 71 percent of people actually look forward to getting that cancellation text allowing them to stay home after hastily making plans.

Staying in is the new going out, which is good news for anyone who has ever felt anxious about disappointing their more outgoing (literally) pals.

According to the research, 69 percent of people prefer to stay home on weeknights, while 38 percent enjoy being homebodies on weekends, too.

When did everyone suddenly realize that sweatpants and Netflix were the best combo for free time? As it turns out, we can't point all our fingers at the COVID-19 pandemic.

A study conducted by OnePoll on behalf of the Idaho Wine Commission revealed 40 percent of respondents became happier spending time at home when they reached their 30s.

Interestingly, 80 percent of poll participants agreed they would rather opt to have friends visit their home before heading out on the town.

Oh, and if you're worried about tidying up your house before your guests arrive, take a cue from this couple on TikTok.

