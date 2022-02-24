Congressman Ronny Jackson Again Calls for Biden Cognitive Test

Get our free mobile app

Is President Biden fit to serve as commander-in-chief? Is he mentally fit to be a war time president? These are the questions Congressman Ronny Jackson is still seeking answers to.

Jackson is the former White House doctor to both President Barack Obama and President Donald Trump. He's been calling for President Joe Biden to take a cognitive test for over a year now. With Russia invading Ukraine and the Biden administration taking criticism from all sides, the congressman seems even more concerned.

According to FOX News, Jackson, a republican who serves Texas' 13th Congressional District, doesn't believe that Biden is fit to be President:

"Every time he gets up and talks to the American people, it's not just the American people that are watching him speak, it's the whole world, and that's part of what the problem is here. He looks tired, he looks weak, he looks confused, he's incoherent, and it sends a message of weakness all over the world, and they're seizing up on that."

Jackson pointed out that it isn't gaffes that he's worried about. Biden has always been prone to those. Biden so far has refused to even entertain the idea of getting a cognitive test. In 2020, Democrats pressed then-President Donald Trump to get a cognitive test, which he did and passed.

Congressman Ronny Jackson isn't the only lawmaker calling for a cognitive testing for older candidates. Nikki Haley has come out previously calling for all older candidates running for office to take a cognitive test.

