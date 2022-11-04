Walt Disney World is labeled as the "most magical place on Earth," but one guest must've felt his magic disappear when he was busted by the feds at the theme park.

Prior to his trip to Disney World, Quashon Burton had been on the run from authorities since November 2021. United States Postal Inspection Service tried to originally arrest him after he was allegedly connected to an identity theft scheme that was used to steal $150,000 of federal loans pertaining to COVID-19. However, he split before he could be arrested for the crime.

According to Yahoo, Federal postal inspector Jeff Andre said that Burton had a "complex web of identities that made his crimes difficult to investigate."

"He has clearly demonstrated an ability to mask his true identity to evade law enforcement. So too has he demonstrated a willingness to lie about this identity to avoid arrest," he said.

Almost a year after he was charged with the crime and fled, Andre found himself on vacation at Disney World in Florida. That is when he spotted Burton thanks to a notable "H" tattoo that is located on his neck.

Andre quickly contacted the proper authorities and Burton was secured at a bus stop outside the Animal Kingdom.

Burton was then arrested and he was charged with resisting an officer without violence over the encounter.

He has since been handed over to the federal government.

On Nov. 3, a judge ruled that Burton should not be freed on bail ahead of his trial because of his past history of going on the run.

So, what is supposed to be the world's "most magical place" turned out to be the unluckiest of places for this fugitive.