Gabby Petito’s Family Speaks Out, Asks Brian Laundrie To ‘Turn Himself In’

Weeks following the murder of Gabby Petito, her family has finally spoken out publicly.

The Petito family appeared on Dr. Phil for a two-part interview to talk about the 22-year-old's life as well as share updates regarding her case and the manhunt for Petito's former fiancé, Bian Laundrie.

In the interview, they shared that they initially thought both Petito and Laundrie were missing. "We didn’t know the van was in Florida when we contacted [Laundrie's family]. I was worried about both of them," Petito's mother, Nichole, told Dr. Phil.

However, as previously reported, videos found after the influencer's murder lead the FBI and local authorities to name Laundrie as a person of interest. A federal arrest warrant has since been issued against him.

Amid the search for Laundrie, who has yet to be found, social media has sparked a campaign, #JusticeforGabby, to inspire anyone who has information about the case to come forward. Even Dog the Bounty Hunter has joined in the search for Laundrie.

When Dr. Phil asked the Petito family about Laundrie's potential whereabouts, Gabby's stepfather, Jim, said, "Somewhere off the beaten path somewhere, just thinking he’s not gonna get caught."

Jim continued by urging Laundrie to turn himself in: "You’re only making it worse. For us and for himself and for his family," he said. "Let us have some closure. Let us come to an end to this tragic period and just move on and be able to remember Gabby for all the wonderful memories we had with her, and not looking at a TV screen wondering if he's gonna be found."

You watch the Petito family's interview with Dr. Phil, below.