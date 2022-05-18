Ranking All 60 of George Strait’s No. 1 Songs

Since releasing his first single, "Unwound," in 1981, George Strait has become one of country music's most iconic artists. Over the course of his incredible career, he's racked up 60 No. 1 hits: more than any other performer in history.

On top of that feat, Strait has sold over 100 million records worldwide, has been inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame and has won a Grammy and multiple CMA and ACM Awards. He's started his own tequila brand, acted in and created the soundtrack for the film Pure Country, and become an influence for multiple generations of new country artists.

While it's safe to say that none of Strait's 60 chart-toppers are anything less than great, there are some that have truly stood the test of time. And although this extensive list covers Strait's entire career, readers may notice that some of his most popular songs are not included. It may be hard to believe, but "Amarillo By Morning," "Adalida" and "The Fireman" all fell short of earning the top spot on the country charts.

Below, take a look back at Strait's 60 iconic songs that landed at No. 1 on the country charts. Each has made a permanent mark on country music that is sure to stand the test of time.