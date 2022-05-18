20 Best George Strait Songs

George Strait's songs have turned into more No. 1 hits in each of the three full decades he's worked than most artists would dream of having in their career.

As the record holder for chart toppers across all genres, Strait has had such a huge number of No. 1 hits that it's very difficult to sort through and choose the Top 20 George Strait songs. The country icon has offered up many different styles over the decades, from traditional country to more contemporary fare, from love songs to darker material and everything in between, creating one of the greatest careers in the history of country music.

Take a look at the 10 best George Strait songs in the video above, and check out even more great Straight hits below. It's like taking a walk back through your own life, with each one reminding you of a different place and time that was important to you. That's what has made Strait one of the most beloved artists of all time!