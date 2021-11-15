George Strait's Vaqueros Del Mar benefit concert and golf tournament returned for its 11th annual event last month, and as it has in years past, the event benefited the Feherty's Troops First Foundation.

It's an organization supporting wounded military servicemen and women and their families, and Strait and his crew more than did their part to assist.

In 2021, the Vaqueros Del Mar benefit raised $1.7 million for the cause. Included in that number is a $25,000 from the Tapatio Springs Resort, the the Strait-owned venue where the event was held.

To host his golf tournament and benefit show — held in Boerne, Texas — Strait partnered with Tom Cusick, a Texas-based businessman, rancher, land developer and longtime friend of the country legend. Cusick has worked with Strait for previous Vaqueros Del Mar events, too.

Throughout his extensive musical career, Strait has always held a commitment to giving back, especially when it comes to supporting the military and first responders. Since it launched, the singer's charity golf tournament event has raised more than $10 million in support of veterans and military members.

Strait isn't shy about emphasizing his respect for first responders in his musical career, either. In celebration of National First Responders Day this year (on Oct. 28), he shared a powerful music video for his song, "The Weight of the Badge," saluting first responders with real-life footage of police officers and firefighters going about their days.

The country legend co-wrote "The Weight of the Badge" with his son, Bubba, and songwriter Dean Dillon. The song appears on Strait's Honky Tonk Time Machine album, which came out in 2019.