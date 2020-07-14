Graham Theater Hosting Blake Shelton Drive-In Nights on July 25th

Remember back in June when we told you that the Graham Drive In Theater was hosting the Garth Brooks concert event? Well, they're doing it again, this time with Blake Shelton and some pretty big name guests.

The Graham Drive In Theater announced the other day that they would be one of the theaters hosting the Blake Shelton concert event on July 25th.

Graham Drive In Theater via Facebook

The Encore Drive-In Nights screening will feature Blake Shelton along with special guests Gwen Stefani and country music legend, Trace Adkins.

There will be just one showing, starting at 9:15 p.m. Tickets are available through Ticketmaster online and are $114.99 per carload. That's anywhere from just you to you and five friends. Basically you can fit as many people in your vehicle as you have seat belts for. That means your good old conestoga mini-van is going to be more popular than your 1968 GTO with the Ricky Racer camshaft or your brand new Challenger Hellcat.

All of the current COVID-19 protocols will be in place so try to park two spaces away from any other vehicle, bring your own hand sanitizer (and some insect spray or citronella candles), and practice proper distancing when using the theaters restroom facilities.

Rather than sitting inside your vehicle for the entire show, a lot of people opt to bring folding lawn or camping chairs and set them up next to their car.

The audio at the Graham Drive In is handled with a low power FM transmitter so you'll either be listening on your car's radio or you'll need to bring a portable radio with you to hear the music.

The Graham Drive In has been open most weekends during the pandemic and have the whole snack bar thing figured out, they'll explain that to you when you get there. Since the theater that hosts these events doesn't make much, if anything, from the ticket sales, on events like this it's even more important that you support them where you can by ordering something from the snack bar. Drive In movies and concert screening seem to be one of the few activities that we can actually do these days and we want to keep these venues running as well as we can.

Jewelsy Thinkstock

When they're not showing concerts recorded for drive in screenings the Graham Drive In is showing major motion pictures, this weekend (July 17th and 18th) they're showing Beauty and the Beast with Iron Man as the second feature. The normal ticket cost is $7.00 for adults and $5.00 for kids with discounts for seniors and military.

Judging by their website it seems Encore Drive-In Nights has more events in the works, if any of those come to a theater near us we'll be sure to pass the information along.