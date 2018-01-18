Here’s your chance to see a Nashville Songwriter Hall of Fame inductee and do something good for our area at the same time!

The 4th Annual Spurs and Pearls event is scheduled for Saturday, February 24th, at the Rock Barn in Henrietta and features Tim Nichols , writer of Tim McGraw’s “Live Like You Were Dying”; Jo Dee Messina’s “Heads Carolina, Tails California”; Dustyn Lynch’s “Cowboys and Angels” and many more.

Tim Nichols has penned nearly two dozen smash hits, won dozens of BMI songwriting awards and has a Grammy for Best Country Song. Tickets for this exclusive event are $250 individually, or $2,250 for a table for ten.

There is an altruistic bent to the evening’s festivities as Spurs and Pearls raises much needed funds for Peyton’s Project , promoting venomous snake awareness and antivenin programs in North Texas. Peyton’s Project came about after 2 year old Peyton Alexandra Hood was bitten in 2010 by a juvenile Western Diamondback Rattlesnake and passed away at Cook’s Children’s Hospital in Fort Worth a few hours later.

According to Texas Department of State and Health Services about 7,000 people are bitten by venomous snakes annually in the United States, but only about 1 out of 500 of those bites result in death. In an average year, 1 or 2 people in Texas die from venomous snakebites. Peyton’s Project serves nine rural medical facilities in Electra, Seymour, Jacksboro, Graham, Nocona, Henrietta, Olney, Vernon and Quanah. Executive Director, Tammy Reece, says that donations and fundraisers help to continue their mission of advancing education and awareness programs along with the development and expansion of antivenin programs. Spurs and Pearls kicks off their 2018 fundraising season.