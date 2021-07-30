Guess Which Texas Favorite is Now in Short Supply

Those Ranch Waters aren’t going to be the same for a while.

Admittedly, I don’t consume a lot of drinks made with Texas’ favorite mineral water, but my wife is all about ‘em. She loves drinks made with sparkling water and has turned me on to a few (I recommend Deep Eddy Lime vodka mixed with Topo Chico – it’s the perfect drink on a hot summer day).

And I personally can tell the difference between Topo Chico and other sparkling waters. In fact, a friend and I were just talking about that the other day. I don’t know if it’s the minerals at the source where they bottle it or what, but there’s just something about it that I prefer.

Get our free mobile app

But sadly, I’m here today to report that there is currently a shortage of Topo Chico, according to KXAN. The reason for the shortage is a combination of “extremely strong consumer demand” and a “shortage of raw materials.”

Hopefully, it’ll only be a temporary setback. A spokesperson for the company says they’re hard at work to meet consumer demand:

We’re working hard and implementing contingency plans to keep the products people love on shelves during this temporary shortage.

While the company didn’t give any details as to what materials were in short supply, Edward Anderson, a supply chain expert with the University of Texas at Austin says the reopening of bars and restaurants in many states has led to a glass shortage:

They’ve been trying to restock all the alcohol that they would keep behind their bars. And so, that’s put an extra surge in demand over and above normal consumer demand.

Here we are, still feeling the negative effects of the COVID-19 pandemic all these months since lockdowns began. My gut tells me we’re going to be feeling them for a long time to come.

LOOK: Here are the 50 best beach towns in America Every beach town has its share of pluses and minuses, which got us thinking about what makes a beach town the best one to live in. To find out, Stacker consulted data from WalletHub , released June 17, 2020, that compares U.S. beach towns. Ratings are based on six categories: affordability, weather, safety, economy, education and health, and quality of life. The cities ranged in population from 10,000 to 150,000, but they had to have at least one local beach listed on TripAdvisor. Read the full methodology here . From those rankings, we selected the top 50. Readers who live in California and Florida will be unsurprised to learn that many of towns featured here are in one of those two states.

Keep reading to see if your favorite beach town made the cut.