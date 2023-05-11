Heavy Gunfire Erupts at the Texas-Mexico Border in Terrifying Video

An intense gunfight broke out yesterday at the US-Mexico border.

Newsweek reports the shooting began around 3:00 pm on Wednesday (May 10) at the Pharr-Reynosa International Bridge, which is near McAllen. The video was shared on Twitter yesterday evening and has already racked up over a million views.

In the video, you see a man hunkered down behind a line of trucks lined up at the border as gunfire erupts in front of him. You then catch a glimpse of a couple of pickups passing by the bridge on the ground. One of the trucks appears to be militarized with a machine gun mounted in the back.

While Newsweek was unable to independently verify the claims, a tweet by Mexican news network AND 40 claimed the shooting was between "elements of the army and armed civilians." Three criminals allegedly lost their lives in the gunfight.

As someone with family living on the US-Mexico border, the video is troubling to say the least. The clip looks as if it were shot in a straight-up war zone. Hopefully, they’ll get things under control down there. But I’m not holding my breath.

