‘Guns Up’ Slogan Returns to Texas Tech Football Helmets

A season after being temporarily removed by Under Armour, the 'Guns Up' slogan has returned to the Texas Tech Football helmets.

Last year, Texas Tech officials told KFYO News that the helmet stripe was made narrower for both the team's black and white helmets, which necessitated the removal of the slogan.

The inclusion of the 'Guns Up' slogan on the Texas Tech helmets was one of the wrinkles added to Texas Tech's uniforms when Under Armour took over the design and production of the Red Raider uniforms in 2013.

The 2021 helmets for Texas Tech also honor the life of Luke Siegel (and the Team Luke - Hope for Minds Foundation), who recently passed away in Lubbock.

I would presume, that the 'Guns Up' slogan would also be included on any alternate helmets worn by Texas Tech Football during the 2021 season.

The 'Guns Up' slogan was created in 1961:

According to Texas Tech.com, "The "Guns Up" sign is the widely recognized greeting of one Red Raider to another. It is also the sign of victory displayed by the crowd at every athletic event. The sign is made by extending the index finger outward while extending the thumb upward and tucking in the middle, little and fourth fingers to form a gun.

The sign can be traced back to L. Glenn Dippel, a 1961 alumnus of Texas Tech. He and his wife Roxie were living in Austin and faced the daily presence of the "Hook 'em Horns" hand sign used by University of Texas fans. So, the Dippels decided to retaliate. They looked to mascot Raider Red and his raised guns for their inspiration and in 1971 developed the Guns Up hand symbol. The Saddle Tramps and Texas Tech cheerleaders immediately adopted Guns Up and a new tradition was born."

Texas Tech is playing their season opener at NRG Stadium against the Houston Cougars.

