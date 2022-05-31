Hang On, The Family in ‘Jurassic Park 3′ is From Oklahoma?!

I was re-watching this movie yesterday and I never noticed this before.

Looks like at the box office the next few weeks it will be a battle of the decades. Kids that grew up in the 80's are enjoying 'Top Gun Maverick' right now. Meanwhile, 90's kids like myself are preparing for the next installment in the Jurassic Park franchise. We're FINALLY getting the original cast back together in the same movie.

I am currently binging all the old stuff and last night I watched what some consider to be the lowest point in the franchise, 'Jurassic Park 3'. I think the most recent movie was the worst, but that's a discussion for another day. I never noticed a quick line in the movie.

It's when they catch Paul Kirby in a lie and discover he's not this rich adventure man. Turns out he owns a paint and tile company in Enid, Oklahoma. If you watch the clip above, he sort of mumbles it and I had to look it up. Yup, the family in Jurassic Park 3 is from Enid, Oklahoma. I was trying to figure out why that town is so familiar to me.

via GIPHY

Oh yeah, they have the World's Largest Christmas Tree in that town this year and I wrote a story on them a few months ago. Mr. Kirby says his store is located in the West Gate Shopping Center. I found a Westgate Plaza in Enid, Oklahoma. Here are the stores listed:

Sadly, no Kirby Paint and Tile Plus. According to a Jurassic Park fansite, it said it was a real place. Maybe at one point in time it was, but sadly it is no more. I also think someone just put that on the internet and is lying. I can't find anything that says this was real at any point in time. However, it is nice to know one of my favorite movie franchises has ties to Oklahoma.

