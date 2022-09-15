Hang on, The Texas Rangers Have an Official Mariachi Band?

You learn something new everyday. I learned that an official MLB Mariachi Band exists and the only one is right here in North Texas.

Get our free mobile app

Every MLB team has it's own unique thing that it does. Did you know since 2018, the Texas Rangers have had Mariachi de Los Texas Rangers playing at games? I have personally never seen the band, but apparently they play at select Saturday home games throughout the season. You can also catch them playing at Texas Live before the games as well.

WFAA caught up with the band recently and showed off their skills. They actually have a pretty sweet uniform that is in the Texas Rangers colors. If you want to see the mariachi band perform at an upcoming game. It looks like they will be at the Cleveland Guardians games on September 23rd and the 24th according to this schedule.

I don't know how many other MLB teams would want to have an official mariachi band, but we can all agree it is definitely something that sits right at home here in Texas. I just noticed that today is the official kickoff to Hispanic Heritage Month, it will last until October 15th. Maybe Jerry Jones can get this crew some silver and blue uniforms and get them to walk across the street for a Cowboys game.

I will say, the Dallas Cowboys drum line sucks. So I am willing to substitute those guys for a marching band for the next month.

The Definitive Ranking of Texas Professional Sports Mascots I am a Dallas fan for pretty much everything, except baseball. Sorry, grew up in Baltimore so the Orioles are my team. However, when it comes to my mascot list below, I am being 100% honest. I think my choices will honestly shock you.