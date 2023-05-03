In a shocking incident, a brawl broke out at a Texas concert, leaving fans shaken and bloodied.

Today, we're going to analyze a classy, arthouse film and break it down to see if we can catch any hidden meaning the director might have subtly placed in the edit.

Get our free mobile app

Just kidding, it's another fight video. We don't do arthouse around here.

No Shirt No Shoes No Service

The video at the bottom of this article opens mid-melee. One rascal has already lost his shirt and appears to be fighting off several other rascals by himself.

Twitter/Canva Twitter/Canva loading...

The Show Must Go On

At this point, it seems like everyone at this concert is either in the fight or taking a video of it. The band doesn't miss a beat, though, providing a pretty cool soundtrack for the skirmish. True professionals.

Twitter/Canva Twitter/Canva loading...

911

Security shows up, and by their body language, it doesn't seem like they feel like they're getting paid enough to get in the middle of what looks like the Royal Rumble at this point.

via GIPHY

The End

That's it, the fight seems to wind down at this point. Check out the video for yourself below and keep scrolling for the best comments from Twitter.

Top Ten Trashiest Towns in Texas Time to take out the trash or show off the trash of Texas. Check out the top ten below. (All crime statistics were pulled from www.neighborhoodscout.com based on each individual town. See editor's note for Lufkin, Texas.)

10 Must-Try Food Stops, From Houston, TX to Dallas, TX