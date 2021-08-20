Video Evidence from the Haunted Hotels, Schools and Apartments of Amarillo, Texas

Amarillo, Texas has its fair share of haunted hospitals, hotels, houses; you name it. Locals are familiar with St. Anthony's Hospital, the Ranchotel, and the Herring Hotel. Here are some other abandoned places in Amarillo that just might not be so abandoned.

Garvey Grain

The few comments on this video (which is nothing but a slideshow of photos taken inside of the building) mention this place being haunted. The photos are actually pretty interesting. Leave the video on mute and skip the music. It sounds like something you would hear at a holistic center waiting for an organic goat cheese massage...or something.

Old Town Apartments

Here's one for everyone hoping for something a little more on the "spooky" side. This video is of a paranormal investigation being conducted at the abandoned Old Town Apartments. They claim to have captured several EVPs, and there's a lot of circles drawn on photos. You be the judge on just what is being circled.

Summit Elementary School

There's an interview at the beginning of the video, but after that there are some really good shots of the exterior of Summit Elementary. There were several videos that were supposedly of Summit, but the quality was so bad that there wasn't much to see. Also, in the comments it is mentioned that the building is now a church. This revelation (no pun intended) was given by someone who claims they cleared it of spirits. All in the video's comment section.

Spooky.

Knights Inn Motel

Not sure if this place is supposedly haunted or not, but it is most definitely abandoned. At least, for the most part. One of the "cooler" parts of the video is when a list of rules is discovered written on a wall.

Maybe it's no so abandoned after all?

Herring Hotel

Instead of being recorded on someone's shaky cellphone, this one was actually done by a crew. They're guided through the building, which is nice. There's a little bit of history given, and they get a lot of good footage.

